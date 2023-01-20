Procurement pangs bring farmers to streets

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/BARIPADA: Alleging large-scale irregularities in paddy procurement, farmers under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) staged protests in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts on Thursday.

In Jagatsinghpur, agitating farmers dumped paddy in front of the collector’s residence to register their protest. At least 10 of the agitators were arrested by police for staging the protest. Sources said around 2-5 kg per quintal paddy is deducted during procurement at the 105 mandis set up across the district. This apart, labourers engaged by the millers for loading paddy bags on transport vehicles are charging `20-`30 per bag from the farmers.

The farmers alleged around 8,000 tokens for procuring 3 lakh quintal paddy had lapsed during kharif 2021-22 and despite their requests, the tokens were not renewed by the officials concerned. The NNKS is demanding fulfilment of its ten-point charter of demands which includes ending monopolistic practices of millers’ agents and deduction of paddy during procurement. The outfit submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned including those from civil supplies department who assured to look into the demands. Meanwhile farmers’ leader Rasmi Ranjan Swain alleged the police acted tough on the agitators even as the latter did not lock the main gate of the collector’s residence.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said the 10 farmers were arrested to avert any untoward incident.

In Mayurbhanj, farmers under the outfit staged protests at Badasahi, Bangiriposi, Kuliana and Betnoti blocks by placing paddy bags on roads. The agitators also blocked the road in front of the collector’s residence. The farmers of the district alleged delay in issue of tokens and deduction of paddy during procurement at mandis.

Benudhar Naik, a farmer alleged around 20 kg of paddy per quintal is being deducted at mandis due to which the farmers are facing losses. In Baripada, personnel of Town police along with additional civil supplies officer Dillip Kumar Panigrahi tried to convince the farmers to call off their agitation. Sources said when the discussions failed, police took away some farmers in a van and lifted the paddy bags from the road.Panigrahi refuted the farmers’ allegations and denied irregularities in the procurement process.

