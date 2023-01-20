Home States Odisha

Procurement pangs bring farmers to streets

10 farmers arrested in Jagatsinghpur for agitating near collector’s residence

Published: 20th January 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers staging protest by placing paddy bags on road in Baripada | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/BARIPADA: Alleging large-scale irregularities in paddy procurement, farmers under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) staged protests in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts on Thursday.

In Jagatsinghpur, agitating farmers dumped paddy in front of the collector’s residence to register their protest. At least 10 of the agitators were arrested by police for staging the protest. Sources said around 2-5 kg per quintal paddy is deducted during procurement at the 105 mandis set up across the district. This apart, labourers engaged by the millers for loading paddy bags on transport vehicles are charging `20-`30 per bag from the farmers.

The farmers alleged around 8,000 tokens for procuring 3 lakh quintal paddy had lapsed during kharif 2021-22 and despite their requests, the tokens were not renewed by the officials concerned. The NNKS is demanding fulfilment of its ten-point charter of demands which includes ending monopolistic practices of millers’ agents and deduction of paddy during procurement. The outfit submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned including those from civil supplies department who assured to look into the demands. Meanwhile farmers’ leader Rasmi Ranjan Swain alleged the police acted tough on the agitators even as the latter did not lock the main gate of the collector’s residence.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said the 10 farmers were arrested to avert any untoward incident.
In Mayurbhanj, farmers under the outfit staged protests at Badasahi, Bangiriposi, Kuliana and Betnoti blocks by placing paddy bags on roads. The agitators also blocked the road in front of the collector’s residence. The farmers of the district alleged delay in issue of tokens and deduction of paddy during procurement at mandis.

Benudhar Naik, a farmer alleged around 20 kg of paddy per quintal is being deducted at mandis due to which the farmers are facing losses. In Baripada, personnel of Town police along with additional civil supplies officer Dillip Kumar Panigrahi tried to convince the farmers to call off their agitation. Sources said when the discussions failed, police took away some farmers in a van and lifted the paddy bags from the road.Panigrahi refuted the farmers’ allegations and denied irregularities in the procurement process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp