Odisha

Scribe alleges manhandling by IIC during news coverage

Published: 20th January 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The journalist of a regional news channel was allegedly threatened and abused by Jajpur IIC Ajay Kumar Jena in public on Thursday.The scribe Sanjeev Nayak was covering the agitation of farmers over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement at mandis in front of the residential office of Jajpur collector when the incident occurred. Sources said Nayak was covering the protest of farmers united under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) when Jena arrived on the spot. The IIC not only tried to interrupt the live coverage of the protest, but also snatched the camera from Nayak’s cameraman.

Sources said, when the journalist tried to ask the IIC why he was trying to prevent him from covering the protest, the latter allegedly misbehaved with him. As Nayak took up the matter with Jajpur SP Vinit Agrawal, the IIC lost his cool and reportedly resorted to highhandedness. Nayak alleged Jena threatened to beat him in public. Agrawal said he has received a complaint from the journalist and the matter is being inquired into.

Alleging gross irregularities in paddy procurement at mandis, farmers of the district under the banner of NNKS staged demonstration in front of the residential office of the collector by spilling paddy on the road on Thursday. They were demanding procurement of unsold paddy from the farmers across the state as per MSP fixed by the Central government.

The agitating farmers alleged rice mill agents, with the help of government officials, have been deducting 8 to 10 kg of paddy per quintal in the name of ‘katni-chhatni’ during paddy procurement.  Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore met the agitators and held discussions with them.

