Home States Odisha

Seats in Odisha colleges rise but hostels remain a concern

According to reports, the existing hostel seats in 1,024 degree colleges and 13 public universities are only catering to 70 per cent of the regular students.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Final-year students of Maharani’s College attend a class on Tuesday after authorities ordered for reopening of degree colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the new academic session, getting a hostel seat will become even more difficult than getting a seat in a good state-run degree college or university. Although the Higher Education department has increased the seat strength in all existing regular courses, self-financing (SF) courses and courses being offered on PPP (public private partnership) mode in various degree colleges and universities to improve the gross enrolment ratio, hostel seat strength hasn’t seen any improvement.

There are three categories of students in higher education - regular, those pursuing self-financing courses and the ones pursuing SF courses being offered in PPP mode. Among universities, only Utkal University offers two courses in PPP mode.

According to reports, the existing hostel seats in 1,024 degree colleges and 13 public universities are only catering to 70 per cent of the regular students. These degree colleges have 1,806 SF seats. Although universities grant hostel seats to both regular and SF students, the problem arises when it comes to government degree colleges where only regular students get hostel seats.  

For the new academic year, the seat strength of almost all regular courses has been increased to either 64 or 96 seats each and the number of SF seats at PG level has been nearly doubled. “After the Higher Education department started granting permission to open new courses or increasing seats, major colleges in the state have nearly seven to eight SF courses now. The number used to be within two to three previously.Although the idea is to bring more students into the higher education fold, no thought has been given to setting up hostel facilities for them,” said a vice-chancellor, requesting anonymity.

He added the private parties that are allowed to open SF courses do not look into hostel accommodation for students unless the parent institution has extra hostel seats to spare. “Currently, even 30 per cent of regular students are not getting hostel seats. With the seat strength rising, even regular students have to opt for mess or rented accommodations,” he further said.

Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said every college that needs additional hostel seats can approach the department and it would be provided infrastructure grants for the purpose. “But for that, the institution has to show that the course will continue over the years and not be stopped within a year or five years,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp