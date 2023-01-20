Seats in Odisha colleges rise but hostels remain a concern

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the new academic session, getting a hostel seat will become even more difficult than getting a seat in a good state-run degree college or university. Although the Higher Education department has increased the seat strength in all existing regular courses, self-financing (SF) courses and courses being offered on PPP (public private partnership) mode in various degree colleges and universities to improve the gross enrolment ratio, hostel seat strength hasn’t seen any improvement.

There are three categories of students in higher education - regular, those pursuing self-financing courses and the ones pursuing SF courses being offered in PPP mode. Among universities, only Utkal University offers two courses in PPP mode.

According to reports, the existing hostel seats in 1,024 degree colleges and 13 public universities are only catering to 70 per cent of the regular students. These degree colleges have 1,806 SF seats. Although universities grant hostel seats to both regular and SF students, the problem arises when it comes to government degree colleges where only regular students get hostel seats.

For the new academic year, the seat strength of almost all regular courses has been increased to either 64 or 96 seats each and the number of SF seats at PG level has been nearly doubled. “After the Higher Education department started granting permission to open new courses or increasing seats, major colleges in the state have nearly seven to eight SF courses now. The number used to be within two to three previously.Although the idea is to bring more students into the higher education fold, no thought has been given to setting up hostel facilities for them,” said a vice-chancellor, requesting anonymity.

He added the private parties that are allowed to open SF courses do not look into hostel accommodation for students unless the parent institution has extra hostel seats to spare. “Currently, even 30 per cent of regular students are not getting hostel seats. With the seat strength rising, even regular students have to opt for mess or rented accommodations,” he further said.

Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said every college that needs additional hostel seats can approach the department and it would be provided infrastructure grants for the purpose. “But for that, the institution has to show that the course will continue over the years and not be stopped within a year or five years,” he said.

