Submit property info for getting salary: Handloom secy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department has asked all its employees to submit their property statement by January 31 failing which, their salaries will be stopped from the month of February till they file the statement.

In a directive by principal secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the employees have been directed to submit their annual property statement - both movable and immovable - for 2022 online through HRMS as per Government Servants Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021. Up-to-date filing of property statements is a prerequisite for promotion.

The officers dealing with the office establishment section will submit the list of defaulting officials to the DDOs for appropriate action. The directive is applicable to All India Service officers of the department too. Earlier, Padhee had issued a similar directive for officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Development department.

BHUBANESWAR: The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department has asked all its employees to submit their property statement by January 31 failing which, their salaries will be stopped from the month of February till they file the statement. In a directive by principal secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the employees have been directed to submit their annual property statement - both movable and immovable - for 2022 online through HRMS as per Government Servants Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021. Up-to-date filing of property statements is a prerequisite for promotion. The officers dealing with the office establishment section will submit the list of defaulting officials to the DDOs for appropriate action. The directive is applicable to All India Service officers of the department too. Earlier, Padhee had issued a similar directive for officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Development department.