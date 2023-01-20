TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visits World Skill Centre in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday visited the World Skill Centre. Son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi is in Odisha on the invitation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to watch the hockey World Cup.

Udhayanidhi and his team of senior officials from Tamil Nadu government were taken on a tour of the facilities like the advanced air conditioning and refrigeration lab and the Robotics lab at WSC. Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi briefed the visitors on the skill ecosystem of Odisha and the transformation journey that the system has undergone during recent times.

After touring WSC and interacting with the management and faculty of the center, Udhayanidhi expressed his admiration for the state-of-the-art facilities and commended the enthusiasm and commitment of the staff and leadership.

The World Skill Centre is an advanced skill training institute established by the skill development and technical education department through OSDA. ITEES Singapore is the knowledge partner for WSC and is guiding the system through five key experts from Singapore in the leadership role of WSC.

