Trouble mounting for domestic violence-accused singer Humane Sagar

On other hand, Sagar’s mother accused Shreya of drinking alcohol with her family members, who visited her every week.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Trouble seems to be mounting on singer Humane Sagar after  his wife Shreya Mishra labelled a series of  serious allegations including forcing her to change religion.“Humane Sagar, who is a Christian, wanted her to convert against her will. The singer has also been torturing his wife for the last four years,” Shreya’s lawyer Anil Ray told mediapersons.

Shreya’s father Srikant Mishra also accused Sagar of demanding dowry and even attempting to kill her under the influence of alcohol. After appearing at Mahila police station, Sagar told the media that he respects all religions and never forced his wife to convert. He too dismissed the dowry allegation and said that he was doing well in life with the blessings of people. “Why shall I try to kill anyone, am I a murderer?,” he said.

On other hand, Sagar’s mother accused Shreya of drinking alcohol with her family members, who visited her every week. “She never cared for us, her husband or daughter,” she alleged. There is no truth in the dowry allegation. Land and vehicles have been bought in her name while all the jewelleries are in her locker, she told while suggesting that both should try and resolve the marital discord amicably.

Shreya, who has left her husband’s house and living at her parental house in Balasore since over five months, had lodged a complaint in Mahila police station accusing Sagar of torturing her physically and mentally for the last few months following which they were summoned for counselling. After counselling, the couple has been given two days time to settle the dispute amicably and asked to report to police again if they failed to reach a compromise.

