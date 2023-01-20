Two BJD members held for assaulting Sundargarh collector

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two BJD members were arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly assaulting two officers including Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali during the hockey World Cup trophy tour at Sundargarh town on Tuesday.

Basing on a complaint lodged by an additional tehsildar, local unit Chhatra BJD president Sehbaaz Saiyad Hussain and party member Anirudh Sahu were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the collector and the chief executive officer of Sundargarh zilla parishad Manoj Satyaban Mahajan. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the truck carrying the trophy reached Boyanika Chowk in the town. Prompted by their followers, state BJD general secretary and former Sundargarh MLA Yogesh Singh and former Talsara legislator Prafulla Majhi climbed up the truck. Some of their followers also followed suit while shouting slogans.

The act of the leaders and workers of the ruling party infuriated Satyaban Mahajan who asked them to alight from the vehicle. While the leaders and the workers alighted from the truck, some of them hurled abuses on Mahajan. When Gavali came to Mahajan’s rescue, the workers reportedly pulled him by his collar. Mahajan and the collector had to leave the spot under police protection.

Singh downplayed the incident and said it occurred due to misunderstanding. But Majhi alleged Mahajan abused Singh and threatened to arrest him while trying to pull him down the vehicle holding his hand. “It was not expected from an IAS officer and in retaliation the BJD members present there reacted,” he said, adding the party’s workers did not know the vehicle carrying the trophy was out of bounds as there was no barricading around it.

Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Behera said investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being analysed. He said Hussain and Sahu were arrested on the charge of unlawful restraining of government officers, obstructing them from performing official duty, criminal intimidation and using abusive language. Gavali did not respond to calls for his comments on the issue.

