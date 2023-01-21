BJD leader of Ganjam killed in cold blood 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in Talasara panchayat under Beguniapada block of Ganjam district after a local BJD leader was murdered in cold blood by unidentified miscreants reportedly over political enmity on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Gouda (32) of Bhabinipur village. Pankaj was the nephew of Beguniapada block chairperson Renu Gouda. Sources said Pankaj was returning to Bhabinipur in the evening when a group of miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons near Rajapur village. Leaving him in a pool of blood, the attackers fled from the spot. Passersby rushed the youth to Khalikote hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. Reportedly, Pankaj sustained deep cuts on head and other parts of his body in the attack.

Following the incident, tension flared up in Talasara panchayat. Family members of Pankaj alleged that since the panchayat elections last year, a group of villagers was nursing a grudge against him. They often abused him and had even threatened him of dire consequences. Family members claimed that they had also informed the local police about the threats to Pankaj.

Uncle and Renu’s husband Durjyodhan Gouda alleged that a group of over 10 persons led by one Bhagya Gouda attacked and murdered his nephew. Though the exact reason behind the attack on Pankaj is yet to be ascertained, locals believe that it was due to political rivalry and business dispute.

On being informed, IIC of Beguniapada Purna Chandra Pradhan reached the village with police force. Though Pankaj’s family members had not yet lodged a complaint in connection with the incident, police suo motu registered a murder case and started investigation. The IIC said a person has been detained for questioning.

Police are carrying out raids at several places to nab the attackers. Armed police have been deployed in sensitive areas of Beguniapada block to avert any untoward incident.

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in Talasara panchayat under Beguniapada block of Ganjam district after a local BJD leader was murdered in cold blood by unidentified miscreants reportedly over political enmity on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Gouda (32) of Bhabinipur village. Pankaj was the nephew of Beguniapada block chairperson Renu Gouda. Sources said Pankaj was returning to Bhabinipur in the evening when a group of miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons near Rajapur village. Leaving him in a pool of blood, the attackers fled from the spot. Passersby rushed the youth to Khalikote hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. Reportedly, Pankaj sustained deep cuts on head and other parts of his body in the attack. Following the incident, tension flared up in Talasara panchayat. Family members of Pankaj alleged that since the panchayat elections last year, a group of villagers was nursing a grudge against him. They often abused him and had even threatened him of dire consequences. Family members claimed that they had also informed the local police about the threats to Pankaj. Uncle and Renu’s husband Durjyodhan Gouda alleged that a group of over 10 persons led by one Bhagya Gouda attacked and murdered his nephew. Though the exact reason behind the attack on Pankaj is yet to be ascertained, locals believe that it was due to political rivalry and business dispute. On being informed, IIC of Beguniapada Purna Chandra Pradhan reached the village with police force. Though Pankaj’s family members had not yet lodged a complaint in connection with the incident, police suo motu registered a murder case and started investigation. The IIC said a person has been detained for questioning. Police are carrying out raids at several places to nab the attackers. Armed police have been deployed in sensitive areas of Beguniapada block to avert any untoward incident.