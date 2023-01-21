BJP to start poll preparations at two-day Odisha meet from Jan 22

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the national executive concluded, the state executive of the BJP is set to meet here on January 22 to discuss the political and social issues in Odisha and get the party organisation and apparatus poll-ready. The party will prepare a roadmap for 2024 polls in the crucial meeting.

Announcing this at a media conference here, general secretary of the state BJP Golak Mohapatra said that prior to the state executive meeting, state office-bearers, district presidents and Odisha in-charge of the party will meet on January 21. The two-day meet of the senior BJP leaders follows the national executive meeting where the party decided to get into action mode for the 2024 elections.

Mohapatra said there will be elaborate discussion on contemporary issues to take the fight on. Problems and issues concerning the people of the state such as deteriorating law and order situation, growing atrocities against women, unemployment, large-scale mismanagement at the mandis and lack of transparency in the implementation of Central schemes will be taken up.

Free rice announced by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana will be a major issue. People will be made aware how the state government had earlier hijacked the Central scheme and presented as its own scheme, he said.

The political resolution to be passed at the meeting will give a direction to the party rank and file about the issues to be raised by the party. While welfare measures announced by the Narendra Modi government will be in the focus, people will be made aware about the all-round failure of the state government.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bishweswar Tudu, party’s Odisha prabhari (in-charge) Sunil Bansal, senior leader Daggubati Purandeswari, all BJP MPs and MLAs of the state and several senior leaders will attend the meeting.The two-day meet will be held following the extension of state BJP president Samir Mohanty’s tenure by another year and half till the 2024 elections are over.

BHUBANESWAR: With the national executive concluded, the state executive of the BJP is set to meet here on January 22 to discuss the political and social issues in Odisha and get the party organisation and apparatus poll-ready. The party will prepare a roadmap for 2024 polls in the crucial meeting. Announcing this at a media conference here, general secretary of the state BJP Golak Mohapatra said that prior to the state executive meeting, state office-bearers, district presidents and Odisha in-charge of the party will meet on January 21. The two-day meet of the senior BJP leaders follows the national executive meeting where the party decided to get into action mode for the 2024 elections. Mohapatra said there will be elaborate discussion on contemporary issues to take the fight on. Problems and issues concerning the people of the state such as deteriorating law and order situation, growing atrocities against women, unemployment, large-scale mismanagement at the mandis and lack of transparency in the implementation of Central schemes will be taken up. Free rice announced by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana will be a major issue. People will be made aware how the state government had earlier hijacked the Central scheme and presented as its own scheme, he said. The political resolution to be passed at the meeting will give a direction to the party rank and file about the issues to be raised by the party. While welfare measures announced by the Narendra Modi government will be in the focus, people will be made aware about the all-round failure of the state government. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bishweswar Tudu, party’s Odisha prabhari (in-charge) Sunil Bansal, senior leader Daggubati Purandeswari, all BJP MPs and MLAs of the state and several senior leaders will attend the meeting.The two-day meet will be held following the extension of state BJP president Samir Mohanty’s tenure by another year and half till the 2024 elections are over.