Committed to make Odisha tourism hotspot: Naveen

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said his government is making concerted efforts to develop Odisha as a global hotspot of tourism and make the state an attractive destination for investors.

Inaugurating the International Craft Summit here virtually, the chief minister said,

“We are developing mechanisms for holistic development of tourism, handloom and handicrafts sector. We have put in place various policies such as state tourism, handicraft, apparel and technical textiles policy. The state government is also opening art galleries at different places, organising heritage walks and taking many other initiatives to promote tourism and culture,” he said.

Stating the International Craft Summit is a historic occasion for Odisha, Patnaik said Jajpur was the ancient capital of Odisha. With its existing assets of religious, urban and Buddhist tourism, it has the potential to be a major tourist hub. The cultural heritage of Jajpur is reflected in its vibrant art forms, he said.

“The artistic skills of our craftsmen are reflected in our temples, sculptures, Buddhist shrines, hand-woven clothes, pattachitra paintings, wood works and metal works. Every village and lane of Odisha exhibits some form of art or craft. The soul of Odisha lives in its art, craft, music and culture,” he stated.

Chief of UNESCO Culture Sector for South Asian Countries Junhi Han, in her address, appreciated the efforts of the state government for promotion of local art, artists and artisans.

The International Craft Summit is the first of its kind craft event featuring a confluence of pioneering craftspersons, culture, and art enthusiasts. As many as 20 international artists from 16 countries are participating in the two-day summit. Four UN agencies and five UNESCO creative cities have partnered with the district to realise the ambitious and forward looking event on behalf of the state government.

Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda, Rural Development Minister Priti Ranjan Ghadei, Handloom, Textile & Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza and Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore were among those present.



