Home States Odisha

Cops let off ganja peddlers and hide haul, get suspended

Subsequently, Sanatan hid the seized ganja in his government quarters instead of registering the contraband in the seizure list and keeping it in the storeroom of the outpost.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three policemen including the in-charge of a outpost in Boudh district were suspended on Friday for allegedly keeping seized ganja in their possession after letting the peddlers go scot-free. The accused are Baghiapada police outpost in-charge Sanatan Pradhan along with constables Sanjeev Pradhan and Keshav Pradhan. The trio was placed under suspension by Boudh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena.

Sources said two youths carrying 13 kg ganja on a motorcycle were intercepted by the three policemen at Beredaberi on January 17 night. The contraband was seized and the duo was taken to Baghiapada police outpost.

Later, the three cops allegedly made a deal with the youths. The three were then let off without any action. Subsequently, Sanatan hid the seized ganja in his government quarters instead of registering the contraband in the seizure list and keeping it in the storeroom of the outpost.

The next day, the SP somehow came to know about the incident. He called the erring policemen to his office the same day and questioned them. The SP also directed IIC of Boudh police station Madhabananda Naik to probe the incident.

As part of the investigation, police searched Sanatan’s government quarters where the IIC found the seized ganja hidden inside. Police sources said Sanatan was involved in peddling ganja with the two accused constables helping him in the illegal trade.

He reportedly allowed ganja peddling in the area and used to collect money from the smugglers. He also used his government quarters to store ganja. The three cops were carrying out the illegal business since the last around three years.

After receiving the probe report, SP Meena issued suspension order of the three for their alleged nexus with smugglers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp