Cops let off ganja peddlers and hide haul, get suspended

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three policemen including the in-charge of a outpost in Boudh district were suspended on Friday for allegedly keeping seized ganja in their possession after letting the peddlers go scot-free. The accused are Baghiapada police outpost in-charge Sanatan Pradhan along with constables Sanjeev Pradhan and Keshav Pradhan. The trio was placed under suspension by Boudh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena.

Sources said two youths carrying 13 kg ganja on a motorcycle were intercepted by the three policemen at Beredaberi on January 17 night. The contraband was seized and the duo was taken to Baghiapada police outpost.

Later, the three cops allegedly made a deal with the youths. The three were then let off without any action. Subsequently, Sanatan hid the seized ganja in his government quarters instead of registering the contraband in the seizure list and keeping it in the storeroom of the outpost.

The next day, the SP somehow came to know about the incident. He called the erring policemen to his office the same day and questioned them. The SP also directed IIC of Boudh police station Madhabananda Naik to probe the incident.

As part of the investigation, police searched Sanatan’s government quarters where the IIC found the seized ganja hidden inside. Police sources said Sanatan was involved in peddling ganja with the two accused constables helping him in the illegal trade.

He reportedly allowed ganja peddling in the area and used to collect money from the smugglers. He also used his government quarters to store ganja. The three cops were carrying out the illegal business since the last around three years.

After receiving the probe report, SP Meena issued suspension order of the three for their alleged nexus with smugglers.

BERHAMPUR: Three policemen including the in-charge of a outpost in Boudh district were suspended on Friday for allegedly keeping seized ganja in their possession after letting the peddlers go scot-free. The accused are Baghiapada police outpost in-charge Sanatan Pradhan along with constables Sanjeev Pradhan and Keshav Pradhan. The trio was placed under suspension by Boudh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena. Sources said two youths carrying 13 kg ganja on a motorcycle were intercepted by the three policemen at Beredaberi on January 17 night. The contraband was seized and the duo was taken to Baghiapada police outpost. Later, the three cops allegedly made a deal with the youths. The three were then let off without any action. Subsequently, Sanatan hid the seized ganja in his government quarters instead of registering the contraband in the seizure list and keeping it in the storeroom of the outpost. The next day, the SP somehow came to know about the incident. He called the erring policemen to his office the same day and questioned them. The SP also directed IIC of Boudh police station Madhabananda Naik to probe the incident. As part of the investigation, police searched Sanatan’s government quarters where the IIC found the seized ganja hidden inside. Police sources said Sanatan was involved in peddling ganja with the two accused constables helping him in the illegal trade. He reportedly allowed ganja peddling in the area and used to collect money from the smugglers. He also used his government quarters to store ganja. The three cops were carrying out the illegal business since the last around three years. After receiving the probe report, SP Meena issued suspension order of the three for their alleged nexus with smugglers.