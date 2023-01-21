Geoscience data to enable seamless auction process

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Mines secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said the national geoscience data repository system being created at the Centre will enable seamless understanding of mining data, appreciation of what lies where, how much should one bid and then link it to the auction process.

“So far, 13 private sector exploration agencies have been approved. We expect to sanction more projects and suggest the states to engage these agencies if their own exploration companies are constrained in any way,” he said while addressing the Minerals, Mining and Metals Conclave-2023 here on Friday. The mines secretary said there has been a tremendous increase in the auctioning process this fiscal and around 160 fresh mineral blocks have been put up for auction by the end of March.

“Odisha is a good example of cooperative federalism structure and mining led growth. From around Rs 5,000 crore revenue from the mining sector a decade ago to Rs 50,000 crore now, the growth has been phenomenal and it has led to quality education, healthcare and better infrastructure,” Bharadwaj added.

Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Kumar Mallik said it is a major challenge for the mineral industries to focus on proper utilisation of lower grade minerals which are never put to use due to lack of requisite technology to use. “By utilising these lower grade minerals we can protect the environment and prevent misutilisation and non-use of these minerals. In many advanced countries, they use the technology in the downstream industries thereby utilising the resources properly and effectively,” he observed.

The minister said Odisha has ensured timely and effective implementation of the amended provisions of mining laws and become the leading state in successfully conducting auctions of 37 mineral blocks. JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra, mining committee chairman of BCCI Tuhin Kumar Mukherjee also spoke.

