Keep Bhubaneswar clean and green, Naveen urges people

Naveen also asked all stakeholders to come together and ensure proper sanitation in city

Published: 21st January 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the state capital undergoing a massive makeover in the recent days, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appealed to the citizens and other stakeholders to keep the city clean, green and beautiful through the ‘Bhubaneswar First’ drive and make it an ideal city in the country.

In his message during the launch of ‘Bhubaneswar First’ drive of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Naveen appealed all stakeholders including citizens, public representatives and government agencies of the city to come together to ensure proper sanitation.

BMC officials, during the formal launch of the drive and its official logo, said the aim of ‘Bhubaneswar First’ is to keep Bhubaneswar’s interest first. The drive strives to engage all the stakeholders including the citizens to share responsibility with authorities and also develop a sense of civic ownership towards the city’s assets and civic conditions, said Mayor Sulochana Das.

As part of the drive, the civic body has planned to unveil a sustained campaign to promote citizen ownership towards sanitation and city development initiatives. Participation, involvement, ownership and pride will be the key triggers of this joint initiative, said Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) VC Balwant Singh.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the drive is also intended at achieving interdepartmental partnership for convergence and beautification of the city in coming months.

“Many unique developmental efforts are being taken to improve sanitation, living condition, aesthetics and beauty of the city. To strengthen and sustain the efforts the citizens must act consciously with a notion that every action they take shall have an impact on the city,” Kulange said.

The collective measure of BMC, BDA, police and all stakeholders of the city will help in speeding up city development including sanitation, infrastructure development, traffic, transportation, healthcare, city amenities among others, said additional CP Umashankar Dash.

BMC officials said the drive is also expected to help the state capital in improving its Swachhata ranking in Swachh Survekshan.  MLA Ananta Narayan Jena and deputy mayor Manjulata Kanhar also spoke.

