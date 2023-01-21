Leaders present views on making Odisha prosperous

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has a vision to make Odisha an industrially rich, prosperous and empowered state, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday. Addressing the sixth edition of the Corporate Excellence Awards of Sambad Group‘Brands of Odisha, Pride of India, Naveen said, “We have a vision of making Odisha an industrially rich state, a prosperous state and an empowered state by the time we celebrate our centenary year in 2036. We, most of the times, recollect the glory of our maritime trade in ancient days. However, we cannot always count on our past glory. We have to work unitedly to revive and regenerate that glory.

The chief minister said the state government is reshaping its old policies and bringing a new set of policies to suit the requirements of investors. He further said Odisha in recent times has become a major attraction for investors. “I am sure, with the support of all, Odisha will blossom into an industrially rich state where our own brands will be counted as national and international ones,” he said.

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan in his address said, “After 5G launch, India is marching ahead towards leadership in the digital world. Odisha will also be a leading State in this journey. Odisha’s brands will lead India forward.”

He further said,“Branding should not be limited to any business or trade. Human beings need an identity to move forward. And the real form of that identity is the brand.” Both the chief minister and Pradhan congratulated the award winning brand promoters, entrepreneurs and industry leaders during the event. Sambad Editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and MD Monica Nayyar Patnaik also spoke during the event that witnessed participation of several dignitaries.

