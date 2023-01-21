Home States Odisha

Odisha govt to introduce trauma technician course in medical colleges

The Transport department has been urged to provide data assistants at district level for smooth uploading of accident victims’ data in the IRAD app.

Image of medical students attending class used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By B Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to introduce a pre-hospital trauma technician course in medical colleges so that the state can have a pool of trained first responders in emergency to help reduce road accident fatalities.The one-year course will be initially launched in SCB medical college and hospital (MCH) and later in other MCHs apart from the Panikoili integrated trauma centre.  

Once trained, the technicians will be an integral part of the trauma care systems and form the first focal point for trauma victims. They will assess the extent of injury, stabilise patients and take appropriate measures to shift patients to the nearest trauma care facility within the golden hour.

Faced with criticism for failing to reverse the trend of rising road accident related deaths, the state government has set up 33 Level I and II trauma care facilities and identified 55 more health facilities along the national and state highways to set up Level III trauma care facilities.  

Additional DMET and state nodal officer for trauma and burn Dr Umakant Satapathy said as guided by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, the new course will provide comprehensive training to technicians to enable them to become the first responders to extend requisite care to trauma victims at the site of injury and during transportation to health centre.  

“Systematic and integrated approach adopted towards management of trauma cases can prevent deaths and disabilities due to accidents. The course will be introduced under allied medical science courses as per the curriculum provided by the Ministry of Health. The 12-month course will have two modules followed by three months of internship,” he said.  

In order to reduce road accident fatality, 18 private hospitals have been empanelled to provide cashless trauma treatment in the first 48 hours of the accident. As many as 36 trauma facilities have already been registered in Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) portal.

The Transport department has been urged to provide data assistants at district level for smooth uploading of accident victims’ data in the IRAD app. The CDMOs will be sensitised to cooperate with the district rollout managers deployed in districts by the NIC for it, Dr Satapathy added.

