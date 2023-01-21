Home States Odisha

Rise in road fatalities a major concern: Minister Tukuni Sahu

Despite measures to bring down road deaths, the state has recorded more than seven per cent (pc) growth in accident fatalities in 2022 than 2021.

Published: 21st January 2023

Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu felicitating a road safety hero on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu on Friday called for everyone’s efforts to reduce road fatalities in the state and urged people to cooperate with the government by adhering to the road safety laws.   

Addressing the closing ceremony of Road Safety Week, she said Odisha is known for its disaster management model across the world. “Now the rising road fatalities is a major concern. We all should work together to reduce accidents and fatalities related to it. Every life is precious. Road safety is an area of high priority for the state government,” she said.

Despite measures to bring down road deaths, the state has recorded more than seven per cent (pc) growth in accident fatalities in 2022 than 2021. A negative growth during the January-March period last year notwithstanding, the rise in deaths has left many surprised.   

Principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee said since prevention is better than cure, the focus is on the behavioural change of heavy motor vehicle drivers with up-skill capacity building programmes throughout the year. A synergy among all sectors is the need of hour in the mission of saving lives, she said.

“When accident happens either it is due to road engineering fault or malfunctioning of vehicles which are not under our control. However, our behaviour as drivers is under our control. Accident figures are not just statistics but these are human tragic stories which has serious impact on families,” Padhee pointed out.

Elaborating various initiatives taken by the government, transport commissioner Arun Bothra said making roads safe is a daily decision. So, let’s make decisions wisely and choose to be committed to make roads safer, he added. On the occasion, road safety heroes and good samaritans from across the state were felicitated for their significant contribution in saving precious lives in road accidents. The state government had also organised cyclothon, walkathon, eye check up camps at RTOs and street plays besides road safety pathshalas as part of awareness drive.

