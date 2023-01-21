Transit nurseries project fails to bear fruit

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite allotment of funds, proposed transit nurseries in each block of the district have failed to take off due to non-allocation of land, staff shortage and alleged apathy on part of the district administration and horticulture department.

Sources said the state government had in 2014-15 planned to erect one transit nursery in each block and Rs 15 lakh funds were allotted for the purpose. The department had sought a minimum of two acre land from the administration for the same which was not done.

The main aim of the nurseries was to produce good quality fruit saplings for cultivation on large scale. The department had also decided to engage one assistant horticulture officer, an extension worker for three panchayats in each block, a horticulture overseer, a watchman and a peon for each transit nursery. However, no staff has yet been engaged in the proposed project till date.

Besides, a horticulture farm which was created on over 75 acre land in Tirtol area failed to provide saplings, training in modern agriculture practices and nursery to the local farmers due to dearth in staff and absence of boundary wall.

Sources said the horticulture farm in Tirtol was part of the state government’s plan to grow various fruit-based plants like mango, coconut among others as well as flowers and sell them to the general public. Also, farmers would have received saplings at a nominal price. Lakhs of rupees were spent for the purpose but the project has not yielded result.

Transit nurseries project have also failed to take off in other blocks of the district. Though one building has been constructed in Erasama for the same but there are no roads to reach the nursery. President of Agricultural Technology Management Agency of Tirtol block Debendra Mallick has meanwhile sought the intervention of Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain for the purpose.

Assistant director of horticulture Pradip Bal said the project work can only begin after getting land from the Revenue department. Admitting to the absence of staff in the transit nurseries of each block, Bal said, “The boundary wall of the horticulture farm is also in a dilapidated condition so funds are required for its renovation.”

