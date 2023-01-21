Udhayanidhi Stalin visits Biju Adarsh colonies in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday visited the Biju Adarsh Colonies in the state capital to see Odisha government’s flagship development initiatives intended at transforming the lives of the urban poor.

Stalin during his visit to Ishaneswar Biju Adarsh Colony witnessed first-hand the participatory slum improvement work taken up under Jaga Mission and interacted with the Slum Dwellers Association and the Mission Shakti SHGs.

He appreciated the state government’s efforts to empower the marginalised and the poor living in slums by adopting governance with community development approach.He was also briefed about the positive impact people centric programmes such as Drink from Tap, Jaga Mission and Urban wage employment scheme (MUKTA) have made.

The minister was accompanied by senior officers from Tamil Nadu along with Odisha Housing and Urban Development secretary G Mathivathanan, BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, Jaga Mission additional mission director Sourindra Routray and joint secretary Shri Sarada Prasad Panda and other team members.

