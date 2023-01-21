Upgraded higher secondary schools to open in new session in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 100 high schools have been converted into higher secondary schools and would be opened from the new academic session of 2023-24. The move is aimed at checking dropout rate at school level. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the schools have been selected for upgradation at block level where there are no higher secondary schools within the radius of 30 km. “This is particularly aimed at checking dropout rate among girls who quit after Class 10 due to lack of higher secondary schools to study further,” he said. The minister added that schools with additional infrastructure facilities have been chosen for the purpose and the department will soon look into deployment of additional teachers if required.