Home States Odisha

Upgraded higher secondary schools to open in new session in Odisha

The minister added that schools with additional infrastructure facilities have been chosen for the purpose and the department will soon look into deployment of additional teachers if required.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Documents, School documents,

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 100 high schools have been converted into higher secondary schools and would be opened from the new academic session of 2023-24. The move is aimed at checking dropout rate at school level.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the schools have been selected for upgradation at block level where there are no higher secondary schools within the radius of 30 km. “This is particularly aimed at checking dropout rate among girls who quit after Class 10 due to lack of higher secondary schools to study further,” he said.

The minister added that schools with additional infrastructure facilities have been chosen for the purpose and the department will soon look into deployment of additional teachers if required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp