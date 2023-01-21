‘Utsav Pradhanpat’ kicks off 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Utsav Pradhanpat, the annual folk and dance festival of Deogarh, kick-started at the foothills of Pradhanpat waterfalls here on Friday.

While the festival will conclude on January 24, it has been scheduled during the ongoing hockey World Cup to celebrate the spirit of the game. A massive cultural rally began from Deogarh’s Kanak Durga temple to the festival venue in Pradhanpat on the day amid beating drums and folk music to mark the opening ceremony of the festival.

It was inaugurated by Minister of Planning and Convergence Rajendra Dholakia who was the chief guest for the occasion. As many as 37 cultural troupes including two from other states and three from other districts will perform during the five-day festival. Around 600 artistes will participate in the cultural extravaganza.

A Pallishree mela, exhibition by the District Development, Horticulture and Agriculture departments and a book fair will also be organised during the festival. Among others Deogarh MLA Subash Panigrahi and collector Somesh Upadhyay were present during the inauguration of the festival.



