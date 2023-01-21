Vigilance asks officers to enhance tech knowledge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance has asked the enforcement officers in the state to enhance their technological knowledge so that they can scrutinise the digital assets of the suspects and the accused involved in corruption.Technological advancements are enabling corrupt practices through anonymity, high speed transactions and secretive communications through dark web. Such platforms are helping the people involved in illegal activities to generate cryptocurrencies and digital assets, said the Vigilance.

It is necessary for the officers in the enforcement field like the anti-corruption agency, police or other wings of the state to upgrade their knowledge and competence to deal with the emerging challenge, said Vigilance director YK Jethwa. During a workshop on investigation of corruption cases involving cryptocurrencies/digital assets organised in State Vigilance Academy in Bhubaneswar, Jethwa said the agency has set up a cell to exclusively focus on investigation of such crimes.

The Vigilance will initiate strong action against digital assets generated through ill-gotten means by the public servants. Such workshops will enhance the knowledge and competence of the investigators, he said. Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman Subroto Bagchi advised the enforcement officers to shift their mindset from cause-effect thinking to systems thinking for overcoming the challenges of the digital world.

