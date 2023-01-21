Water meter theft: Two more held in Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two more persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing water meters from different localities in Berhampur. The accused were identified as N Kisan and Sandeep Gupta. They were arrested on the basis of complaints lodged by residents who alleged that water meters were missing from their houses. During interrogation, Kisan revealed that he sold the stolen water meters to scrap dealer Gupta at `250 each. At least four water meters were seized from Gupta. Berhampur Town IIC Suresh Tripathy said the duo was produced in court and efforts are underway to nab others involved in the theft. On Thursday, another accused A Siva was arrested in this connection and 28 water meters were seized from his possession.

BERHAMPUR: Two more persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing water meters from different localities in Berhampur. The accused were identified as N Kisan and Sandeep Gupta. They were arrested on the basis of complaints lodged by residents who alleged that water meters were missing from their houses. During interrogation, Kisan revealed that he sold the stolen water meters to scrap dealer Gupta at `250 each. At least four water meters were seized from Gupta. Berhampur Town IIC Suresh Tripathy said the duo was produced in court and efforts are underway to nab others involved in the theft. On Thursday, another accused A Siva was arrested in this connection and 28 water meters were seized from his possession.