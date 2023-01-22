Home States Odisha

662 category teachers seek hike under Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules

He said to oppose such partiality, the 662 category lecturers will attend classes wearing black badge from Monday and submit a memo to the government seeking similar move for them.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 662 category teachers on Saturday strongly opposed the cabinet decision allowing hike of grant-in-aid to eligible employees of aided non-government colleges, including the erstwhile junior colleges, on the basis of  Odisha Revised Scale of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2017 (7th pay) with effect from January 2022.

Though the cabinet approved the Odisha (Payment of Grant-in-Aid to the Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid Order, 2022 announcing that the move will benefit 15,711 teachers and employees, while leaving the exchequer with an additional expenditure of Rs 290 crore annually, the 662 category teachers alleged that the move will only benefit a section of teachers belonging to 488 category.

Convenor of 662 category colleges association Golak Nayak said the move will allow 488 category teachers to draw Rs 10,000 more salary than us in spite of the fact that they have been appointed a year later to us.

He said to oppose such partiality, the 662 category lecturers will attend classes wearing black badge from Monday and submit a memo to the government seeking similar move for them. If our grievance is not heard, mass protest will be staged in the state capital on February 2 and hunger strike from February 3 onwards.If required we will boycott the upcoming annual Plus II exams, threatened the association members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
category teacher Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp