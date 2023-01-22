662 category teachers seek hike under Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 662 category teachers on Saturday strongly opposed the cabinet decision allowing hike of grant-in-aid to eligible employees of aided non-government colleges, including the erstwhile junior colleges, on the basis of Odisha Revised Scale of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2017 (7th pay) with effect from January 2022.

Though the cabinet approved the Odisha (Payment of Grant-in-Aid to the Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid Order, 2022 announcing that the move will benefit 15,711 teachers and employees, while leaving the exchequer with an additional expenditure of Rs 290 crore annually, the 662 category teachers alleged that the move will only benefit a section of teachers belonging to 488 category.

Convenor of 662 category colleges association Golak Nayak said the move will allow 488 category teachers to draw Rs 10,000 more salary than us in spite of the fact that they have been appointed a year later to us.

He said to oppose such partiality, the 662 category lecturers will attend classes wearing black badge from Monday and submit a memo to the government seeking similar move for them. If our grievance is not heard, mass protest will be staged in the state capital on February 2 and hunger strike from February 3 onwards.If required we will boycott the upcoming annual Plus II exams, threatened the association members.

