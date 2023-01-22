Home States Odisha

Odisha CM takes stock of goshala at Jamukoli

CM Naveen Patnaik visits the goshala at Jamukoli in Khurdha on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday directed Khurda administration to expedite land acquisition process for establishment of a new animal welfare centre in Jamukoli area of Jatni.The direction from the CM came during his visit to the existing goshala at Jamukoli with 5T secretary VK Pandian, district collector, Bhubaneswar mayor, BMC commissioner and other senior officials.

Naveen reviewed the facilities and care provided to the cattle kept at the shelter after their rescue, said mayor Sulochana Das.  BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the chief minister also named a newborn calf as ‘Krishna’.

Giving more details, the BMC officials said the chief minister asked the Khurda collector to expedite the process of acquisition and handing over of the land to the civic body for cattle management. “We have identified 20 acre land in Jamukoli for construction of a new animal welfare centre as the current goshala is already over populated,” said an official.

Sources said the BMC had established the existing goshala at Jamukoli in 2018 on a 5.5 acre piece of land. The goshala has now more than 900 stray cattle, mostly rescued from the city streets prior to the hockey World Cup.Officials said the new animal welfare centre will have the capacity to keep 5,000 cattle. It will have all modern facilities for better management of the shelter.

Notably, the civic body has been struggling to deal with the cattle menace which is causing traffic obstructions and road accidents in the city. With cows and buffaloes wandering on roads, the BMC had also warned cattle owners recently that they will be imposed hefty fine, while the rescued cattle will not be returned to them.

