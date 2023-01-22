Four migratory bird species spotted at Samal reservoir in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Four different kinds of migratory birds were spotted at Samal reservoir by a team of Odisha Biodiversity Board on Saturday.The species that were spotted at the reservoir are Gadwal, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Wigeon and Red Crested Pochard.

It is for the first time that a census was conducted in the water reservoir located on the downstream of Rengali dam. Apart from the four species of migratory birds, 20 of residential birds were also spotted at the reservoir.

A total of 1,500 birds were counted in the water body. “Along with Samal, after counting of the birds at Paldam in Mayurbhanj, Hadbhangi in Gajapati and Kandhamal, we will submit a reports to the National Biodiversity Authority located at Chhenai,” said team member Ritesh Suvankar Sahu.

ANGUL: Four different kinds of migratory birds were spotted at Samal reservoir by a team of Odisha Biodiversity Board on Saturday.The species that were spotted at the reservoir are Gadwal, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Wigeon and Red Crested Pochard. It is for the first time that a census was conducted in the water reservoir located on the downstream of Rengali dam. Apart from the four species of migratory birds, 20 of residential birds were also spotted at the reservoir. A total of 1,500 birds were counted in the water body. “Along with Samal, after counting of the birds at Paldam in Mayurbhanj, Hadbhangi in Gajapati and Kandhamal, we will submit a reports to the National Biodiversity Authority located at Chhenai,” said team member Ritesh Suvankar Sahu.