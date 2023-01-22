Home States Odisha

Four migratory bird species spotted at Samal reservoir in Odisha

It is for the first time that a census was conducted in the water reservoir located on the downstream of Rengali dam.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Four different kinds of migratory birds were spotted at Samal reservoir by a team of Odisha Biodiversity Board on Saturday.The species that were spotted at the reservoir are Gadwal, Northern Pintail, Eurasian Wigeon and Red Crested Pochard.

A total of 1,500 birds were counted in the water body. “Along with Samal, after counting of the birds at Paldam in Mayurbhanj, Hadbhangi in Gajapati and Kandhamal, we will submit a reports to the National Biodiversity Authority located at Chhenai,” said team member Ritesh Suvankar Sahu.

