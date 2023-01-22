Lady doctor death: Victim's father lodges complaint against ex-boyfriend in Odisha 

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Nearly three weeks after the death of lady doctor Subhashree Kar under mysterious circumstances, her father lodged an FIR against her ex-boyfriend Dibyaranjan Majhi, his relatives and three co-workers at Joda police station on Saturday.

Police said Subhashree’s father in the FIR has alleged Dr Majhi conspired with three of his colleagues, his mother and some relatives to kill his daughter. Subhashree’s body was found in Joda urban primary health centre here on January 1.

Sources said on December 31 night, Subhashree and six other staff celebrated the New Year on the premises of the health centre. The doctor prepared food for everyone and even danced with the staff. The celebrations went on till 12.30 am following which Subhashree went to her room on the first floor of the health centre. The next morning at around 7 am, Subhashree’s cook knocked on her door but she did not respond. Then an employee of the health centre Debraj Mahanta called her on her mobile phone but she did not answer the calls.

Worried, Mahanta informed the police. In the evening, a team of police broke into Subhashree’s room and found her lying on the bed. She was rushed to the nearby Tata Steel Medical Centre where doctors declared her brought dead.

Joda IIC Jai Narayan Khandei said the investigation is underway. On December 20, Subhashree had filed a complaint at Joda police station alleging that a doctor of a private mining company in Rugudi kept a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Joda police station and her statements were recorded in Barbil JMFC court.

