Learning in lap of nature akin to Gurukul: Prof Mohanty

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Learning and teaching in the lap of nature are akin to an ancient way of education in India at Gurukuls, said director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty. Speaking at the 11th convocation of Fakir Mohan University here on Saturday, Dr Mohanty said engendering and nurturing global education in a rural setting, not only generate interest in science, technology and advanced areas of research but also field of inquiry geared towards the resources, culture, tradition and value system of the local communities. It is indeed a great experiment.

Research and experiment are bound to bear fruit for people and ecosystem and is also likely to act as a beacon for transforming the educational ethos of the country. Blending the modern with the traditional is full of possibilities and is the pathway to greatness, which need to be rediscovered from our rich culture and scientific legacies, he said.

Vice chancellor of FMU Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy said since its inception on July 11, 1999, the university has focused on holistic development of students to make them responsible citizens of the country.

