Martial artist struggles for existence after losing an arm in Odisha's Rayagada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Kesab Naik (36) of Puskimaska village in Kasipur block of Rayagada district had always aspired to be an expert in martial arts.He also earned a second dan black belt but fate had other plans in store for him. In a tragic incident, Kesab lost his right arm in an accident and his dream remained far from being a reality. However, he did not give up and chose to live life on his own terms to sustain his family.

Kesab has turned to making chips and metals from boulders. He even continues his martial arts practice. “Though he does not earn handsomely, it is enough to feed our family of four,” said Kesab’s wife Ratna.

In a life of struggles, he had to work in a hotel in Rayagada town before leaving for Kerala as a migrant labourer. While working in Kerala, he got interested in martial arts and earned the second dan after around 12 years of hard work and practice. Kesab also participated in martial arts contests and won several awards.

In 2015, he married Ratna and they had two daughters, six and three years old. The responsibility of sustaining his family weaned Kesab away from martial arts. But he kept practising nevertheless. However, his dream of continuing the sport was shattered after he lost his right arm in an accident in 2020.

Though some people in Kerala extended assistance to Kesab, the latter returned to his village. Getting a job was tough as nobody in the village wanted to engage him. After struggling for a month, Kesab bought a hammer and a crowbar and started preparing chips from boulders. Now he earns Rs 250 daily and is keen to get both his daughters educated. Reluctant to approach the administration for assistance, Kesab is hopeful for a better future for his daughters through his hard work and perseverance.

