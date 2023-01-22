Home States Odisha

Minor’s death sparks furore in Odisha's Sekhapur

On being informed, a team of police led by Jaleswar IIC Rojalin Behera rushed to the spot and assured the locals that the matter will be looked into.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension prevailed in Sekhapur within Jaleswar police limits over the death of a minor at a brick kiln on Saturday.The victim is Sivam Bind (8) son of Paramjit Bind of Kalyanpur village within Godava police station in Jharkhand. Sources said Paramjit and his wife are engaged in a brick-manufacturing unit at Sekharpur. At around 1 pm, the couple found Suvam under the wheels of a brick-laden tractor. They rushed to the spot only to find that Sivam was dead.

The labourers engaged in the unit along with locals gathered on the spot and claimed the driver of the tractor intentionally killed the minor as he had a dispute with Sivam’s parents. The labourers also demanded a compensation of `25 lakh for Sivam’s parents.

On being informed, a team of police led by Jaleswar IIC Rojalin Behera rushed to the spot and assured the locals that the matter will be looked into. Police then seized the body and sent it to Jaleswar hospital for postmortem. Behera said Paramjit lodged a complaint with police basing on which a case was registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minor death
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp