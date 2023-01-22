Minor’s death sparks furore in Odisha's Sekhapur

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension prevailed in Sekhapur within Jaleswar police limits over the death of a minor at a brick kiln on Saturday.The victim is Sivam Bind (8) son of Paramjit Bind of Kalyanpur village within Godava police station in Jharkhand. Sources said Paramjit and his wife are engaged in a brick-manufacturing unit at Sekharpur. At around 1 pm, the couple found Suvam under the wheels of a brick-laden tractor. They rushed to the spot only to find that Sivam was dead.

The labourers engaged in the unit along with locals gathered on the spot and claimed the driver of the tractor intentionally killed the minor as he had a dispute with Sivam’s parents. The labourers also demanded a compensation of `25 lakh for Sivam’s parents.

On being informed, a team of police led by Jaleswar IIC Rojalin Behera rushed to the spot and assured the locals that the matter will be looked into. Police then seized the body and sent it to Jaleswar hospital for postmortem. Behera said Paramjit lodged a complaint with police basing on which a case was registered.

