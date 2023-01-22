Odisha Cabinet approves enhanced aid for non-government colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved 12 proposals including enhancement of grant-in-aid to eligible employees of aided non-government colleges. This decision will enable the management of eligible aided colleges to pay revised salary as per Odisha Revised Scales of Pay Rules, 2017 (7th pay) to teaching and non-teaching staff with effect from January 1, 2022.

Approximately 15,711 teaching and non-teaching employees will get such benefit and this will bring an additional financial burden of Rs 290 crore per annum to the state government, development commissioner Pradeep Jena told mediapersons after the cabinet meeting.

The teaching and non-teaching employees of non-government colleges who are governed under the Odisha (Aided colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid order, 2017 have been extended for enhanced grant-in-aid on the basis of Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules, 2017 on notional basis with effect from January 1, 2018. Jena said certain categories of employees were dissatisfied with such enhancement and after considering their concern it has been decided for revision of pay on the basis of Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules, 2017 with effect from January 1, 2022.

“It is felt imperative to bring a new Grant-in-Aid Order namely Odisha (Payment of Grant-in-Aid to the Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid Order, 2022. The Odisha (Aided Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid (Amendment) Order, 2022 is decided to be repealed,” he said. The cabinet also approved the proposal for allotment of two acre of premium free land in favour of Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Care Centre and Research Institute (BSSCCRI) for construction of rest house for accommodation of cancer patients.

There is a basic necessity for construction of patient stay home/rest house in the close vicinity of main hospital campus at A2 Infovalley for cancer patients who cannot afford to stay for a longer period in the hospital for their treatment, Jena said.

The cabinet further approved proposals of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department worth over Rs 1,287.85 crore for execution of nine mega piped water supply projects in Jajpur, Nayagarh and Malkangiri districts. On completion, these projects will provide safe drinking water to nearly 7.6 lakh people of the three districts.

