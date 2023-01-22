Odisha CM approves four drinking water projects

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved four mega drinking water projects worth Rs 639.27 crore for Malkangiri district . Speaking to the media in a meeting held at circuit house here, Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka thanked the chief minister for approving the projects. “The chief minister is committed to providing safe drinking water to people residing in rural areas across the state,” he said. The projects, once implemented will benefit 3,13,620 people residing in 453 villages of Khairput,Mathili, Malkangiri and Kalimela blocks. The chief minister has directed to make the four projects functional within 24 months.