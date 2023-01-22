Home States Odisha

Odisha CM approves four drinking water projects

Speaking to the media in a meeting held at circuit house here, Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka  thanked the chief minister for approving the projects.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved four mega drinking water projects worth Rs 639.27 crore for Malkangiri district .

“The chief minister is committed to providing safe drinking water to people residing in rural areas across the state,” he said.

The projects, once implemented will benefit 3,13,620 people residing in 453 villages of Khairput,Mathili, Malkangiri and Kalimela blocks.

The chief minister has directed to make the four projects functional within 24 months.

