Odisha: Maitree Sansad team visits MKCG Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A two-member team of Maitree Sansar, a Cuttack-based socio-cultural outfit on Saturday visited the bio-medical waste management plant on the premises of MKCG Medical College and Hospital to collect relevant documents. As per a directive issued by the Orissa High Court, the team comprising advocates Ajaya Mohanty and Sujit Nath visited the plant and its incinerator. Mohanty said he collected relevant records from the agency entrusted with the ask of running the plant and the same will be submitted to the High Court. Superintendent of the medical college Prof S Mishra said as per the court’s directive, all records pertaining to the plant were handed over to the team. Though the findings of the team are not yet known, sources said it was dissatisfied with the replies of the hospital manager to their queries.