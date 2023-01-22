Odisha: NKS activists protest near minister’s residence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) activists staged a protest near Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera’s residence in the city against the recent arrest of 12 people in Jagatsinghpur district.

Those arrested by Jagatsinghpur district police were part of the statewide agitation launched by the NKS on Thursday over the various issues of the farmers.

“The NKS activists were stopped while they were going towards Tusharkanti Behera’s residence. At least 35 of them were taken into preventive custody and there was no law and order problem in the area,” said a police officer.

Farmers in more than 20 districts had staged a demonstration on Thursday against the distress sale of paddy.Protesters in Khurda, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhar and other districts had dumped unsold paddy on the roads in front of the respective collector’s office as a mark of protest.

BHUBANESWAR: The Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) activists staged a protest near Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera’s residence in the city against the recent arrest of 12 people in Jagatsinghpur district. Those arrested by Jagatsinghpur district police were part of the statewide agitation launched by the NKS on Thursday over the various issues of the farmers. “The NKS activists were stopped while they were going towards Tusharkanti Behera’s residence. At least 35 of them were taken into preventive custody and there was no law and order problem in the area,” said a police officer. Farmers in more than 20 districts had staged a demonstration on Thursday against the distress sale of paddy.Protesters in Khurda, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhar and other districts had dumped unsold paddy on the roads in front of the respective collector’s office as a mark of protest.