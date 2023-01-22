Home States Odisha

Odisha: Two held for fake gold conch trade

An irked Vidyasagar called Rabindra’s wife Mirgan and demanded the Rs 6 lakh he had paid as advance for the conch.

Arrested

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Maidalpur police in Nabarangpur district on Saturday arrested two persons from Betul in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged involvement in the illegal trading of fake gold conches.The accused are Rabindra Mirgan of Chandrapur village within Maidalpur police limits and Vidyasagar Dubey of Betul in Madhya Pradesh. Sources said a few days back, Rabindra had sold a fake gold conch to Vidyasagar at Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh. While Rabindra had taken an advance of Rs 6 lakh, Vidyasagar found out that the conch was fake. An irked Vidyasagar called Rabindra’s wife Mirgan and demanded the Rs 6 lakh he had paid as advance for the conch. He even threatened to kill Rabindra if the amount was not paid.

Mirgan then filed a complaint with Maidalpur police alleging her husband had gone missing. The police formed a team which went to Betul to arrest Vidyasagar and Rabindra. Both the accused were arrested from Chichali village in Betul and brought to Maidalpur on the day. The fake gold conch was seized from them.  The case is under investigation and more persons will be arrested soon, said Papadahandi SDPO Aditya Sen.

