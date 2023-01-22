Odisha: Witness to history, centuries-old pigeon tower lies in neglect

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Among several structures of historical importance that are fading into oblivion in the state is the pigeon tower near the Potagada fort on the outskirts of Ganjam town.The 40-feet-high tower used to accommodate around 1,000 pigeons engaged in postal service. The post was built when the Nizam of Hyderabad invaded Ganjam in 1604. The British continued operating the post after they took over Ganjam in 1770. The British rulers of Ganjam were in regular contact with their Madras counterparts, 1,075 km away, with the help of the pigeon post, said historian Anantaram Kar.

The history of Potagada fort is aligned with that of the Ganjam collectorate that included Ganjam,Northern Circars, the French government, Madras Presidency, Bengal Presidency and the East India Company. Many rulers used Potagada as their administrative headquarters to rule over the region. The remnants of the fort narrate stories of their administrative procedures.

TJ Maltby, who was a civil servant in Madras Presidency, spoke about the fort in his Ganjam District Manual in 1900. Quoting the manual, Kar said the pigeons kept at the tower were given special training and the birds carried letters weighing around 15 grams to their destination. The pigeon post service continued till the 1970s and the structure was used to despatch letters to Paralakhemundi and Seranga in present-day Gajapati district and G Udayagiri and Raikia in Kandhamal.

With advent of technology, the service was not used anymore and the post left to its fate.“If we did not have the internet, we might still be using the pigeon post,” contended Kar. INTACH Ganjam Chapter has expressed its concern over the neglect of the structure. Chapter chief Dr Sudhansu Pati said despite claims by government of protecting old heritage buildings, such structures in Ganjam are lying in a dilapidated condition. The structure may collapse anytime.Eminent social scientist Durga Madhab Panigrahy on Friday urged Ganjam collector to restore the tower and declare it a place of national importance.

BERHAMPUR: Among several structures of historical importance that are fading into oblivion in the state is the pigeon tower near the Potagada fort on the outskirts of Ganjam town.The 40-feet-high tower used to accommodate around 1,000 pigeons engaged in postal service. The post was built when the Nizam of Hyderabad invaded Ganjam in 1604. The British continued operating the post after they took over Ganjam in 1770. The British rulers of Ganjam were in regular contact with their Madras counterparts, 1,075 km away, with the help of the pigeon post, said historian Anantaram Kar. The history of Potagada fort is aligned with that of the Ganjam collectorate that included Ganjam,Northern Circars, the French government, Madras Presidency, Bengal Presidency and the East India Company. Many rulers used Potagada as their administrative headquarters to rule over the region. The remnants of the fort narrate stories of their administrative procedures. TJ Maltby, who was a civil servant in Madras Presidency, spoke about the fort in his Ganjam District Manual in 1900. Quoting the manual, Kar said the pigeons kept at the tower were given special training and the birds carried letters weighing around 15 grams to their destination. The pigeon post service continued till the 1970s and the structure was used to despatch letters to Paralakhemundi and Seranga in present-day Gajapati district and G Udayagiri and Raikia in Kandhamal. With advent of technology, the service was not used anymore and the post left to its fate.“If we did not have the internet, we might still be using the pigeon post,” contended Kar. INTACH Ganjam Chapter has expressed its concern over the neglect of the structure. Chapter chief Dr Sudhansu Pati said despite claims by government of protecting old heritage buildings, such structures in Ganjam are lying in a dilapidated condition. The structure may collapse anytime.Eminent social scientist Durga Madhab Panigrahy on Friday urged Ganjam collector to restore the tower and declare it a place of national importance.