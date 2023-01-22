Home States Odisha

Orrisa HC lens on entry of visitors to state secretariat

The case not being listed so far, he posted the matter to after one week for further consideration along with the affidavit.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state Home department to come up with a solution to the difficulty faced by people in entering the secretariat building to take part in proceedings arising out of their grievances.

The single Judge bench of Justice B R Sarangi issued the order recently on a petition filed by a woman who was not permitted to enter the secretariat in connection with an appeal pending before the special secretary Housing and Urban Development department.

Justice Sarangi wanted to ensure that people in general did not face the problem even it was undertaken by the department through the state counsel to allow the petitioner to participate in the hearing by issuing necessary pass in the secretariat.

Justice Sarangi said, “But that itself will not serve the purpose because in many of the cases it is noticed that the parties are not permitted to appear before the authorities to participate in the proceedings by issuing necessary pass, because the statutory authorities are functioning within the Secretariat building.”

“Furthermore, as it appears, adequate opportunities are not given to the parties to go inside the secretariat building to participate in the proceedings, which caused immense difficulties to the parties those who want to appear before the statutory authorities,” Justice Sarangi also said in his January 11 order, a copy of which was available on Saturday.

“Therefore, to carve out the issue and also to find out a solution, let an affidavit be filed by the additional secretary to government in Home department, as to how the persons whose cases are pending before the statutory authorities be allowed to enter inside the  Secretariat building to conduct their cases,” Justice Sarangi ordered.

The case not being listed so far, he posted the matter to after one week for further consideration along with the affidavit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court secretariat
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp