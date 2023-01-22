Parent-teacher meeting in Odisha government schools on January 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A state-wide parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will be conducted in all government and government-aided higher secondary schools on January 28. The move is aimed at strengthening academic monitoring through parental participation.In a notification on Saturday, the department said in addition to the physical meeting, a link will be provided to connect parents in a virtual mode wherever necessary.

Commissioner of the department Aswathy S said the parents will be informed about attendance and participation of their children in different activities at the meeting.They will be made aware of the academic programmes taken up by the schools to improve the performance of students. The teachers will provide views on each child so that parents know the kind of help and support their child needs to improve academically. Aswathy informed that the PTM agenda includes career counselling, awareness on scholarships, revamping of vocational education and most importantly, ragging free campuses.Earlier, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had informed that four PTMs would be conducted every year.

