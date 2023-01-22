Union Education Minister to join padayatra at Veer Surendra Sai birthplace in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Sambalpur on January 23 to celebrate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.Pradhan will join a padayatra (foot march) at Khinda, the ancestral village of Veer Surendra Sai under Rengali block in Sambalpur district where he was born on January 23, 1809.

After the padayatra, the union minister will attend a seminar jointly organised by Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur and Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Surendra Sai. He will also pay his respects to Maa Samaleswari and later attend a Dhanuyatra programme organised by the Regional Dhanuyatra Mahotsav Committee at Sasan Paramanpur under Maneswar block.

