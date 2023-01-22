Woman, paramour held for murdering husband in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A woman of Tandikula village within Balikuda police limits was arrested along with her paramour here on Saturday on charges of burning her husband to death. The accused were identified as Mamina Gochyat and her paramour Biswanath Sethi. The deceased is Ajit Gochyat of Chandpur village within Naugaon police limits. Sources said Mamina had married Ajit in 2012 and they have a daughter too. However, few years later she allegedly started having an affair with Biswanath due to with the couple faced marital discord.

Following such disputes, Mamina left Ajit’s house and was living with her parents. On January 14, Ajit had gone to meet Mamina and their daughter in her parents’ house in Tandikula village but when he did not find them there, he got angry and in a fit of rage allegedly poured petrol and set himself ablaze in front of his parents-in-law’s house.

He was then taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack but succumbed to the burn injuries during treatment on Friday. Following Ajit’s death, his father Brahmananda filed a complaint with Balikuda police alleging that Mamina and Biswajit killed him and shaped the incident as suicide. A case was lodged and the duo got arrested. “The accused were produced in court on Saturday and further investigation is underway,” said police.

