3 Union ministers, Gamang skip two-day Odisha BJP executive committee meeting

BHUBANESWAR: None of the three union ministers from Odisha attended the two-day BJP state executive committee meeting that concluded on Sunday.

While union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was on a two-day tour to Tamil Nadu, minister of railway and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw is in Davos to attend the annual meeting of World Economic Forum 2023. Union minister of tribal affairs Bishweswar Tudu could not make it to the party meeting as he is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, party sources said.

Former chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir Gamag who are members of the party’s state executive committee were also conspicuous by their absence. The father and son who recently met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad are distancing from the BJP as they are seriously contemplating joining Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Bargarh MP Suresh Purari also gave a miss to the meeting because of some of his pressing engagements.

The meeting chaired by state BJP president Samir Mohanty passed two resolutions. Apart from the political resolution, the executive committee passed a separate resolution giving a vote of thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

