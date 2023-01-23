Home States Odisha

BJD, BJP at loggerheads over PMAY allocation in Odisha

The ruling party accused BJP of politicising allotment of houses for the poor

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra

BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Politics has intensified between the BJD and BJP ahead of the 2024 elections following the allocation of 9.5 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the Centre.

Targeting the BJP for politicising the allotment of houses for the poor in the state, vice president of BJD Debi Prasad Mishra said rural housing was earlier funded fully by the Centre. However, now it has become a sharing scheme under which the Centre contributes 60 per cent and the state 40 per cent.

The BJD leader said the state government’s share comes to around 50 per cent if administrative charges and incentives are included. Stating that the state government has equal rights over the scheme though it is named after the Prime Minister, he said to let the Centre take the burden of 100 per cent cost of housing and only then can the BJP claim it is a Central scheme.

There is also a dispute between the BJD and the BJP over the fixation of logos on the houses constructed under the scheme. Both parties are demanding that the size of their logo be bigger. Mishra said there should not be any dispute over this as it creates division among people in villages.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan had recently called for transparency in PMAY allocation. While claiming that the Centre has done a lot for the poor people of Odisha, the union minister pointed out that the Narendra Modi government has sanctioned 27.5 lakh houses for the state against the projected requirement of 26 to 27 lakh.

Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said people of the state have rejected the BJP and holding the state executive in Odisha is an attempt to revive the organisation. He demanded the BJP to explain the delay by the Centre in the allocation of houses under PMAY.

