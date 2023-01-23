Home States Odisha

BJD burns effigies of BJP leaders in Odisha over ‘misbehaviour’ 

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Alleging misbehaviour, the BJD unit of Balangir protesting the same, burnt effigies of BJP leader KV Singhdeo and Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo here on Sunday.

According to the protestors, on January 18 KV Singhdeo had allegedly reprimanded the block development officer of Belpada citing negligence of duty. Similarly, Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo had also reportedly argued with the district collector and other officers during the Disha meeting held on January 20.

“All development works are going well in Belpada block yet Singhdeo misbehaved with the BDO without any reason. We demand BJP leader KV Singhdeo and MP Sangeeta Singhdeo to apologise for their actions,” said a BJD leader of Belpada block Tina Kumbhar.

In a similar incident on January 12, senior congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja lashed out at collector Chanchal Rana during a Zilla parishad meeting over the slashing of funds under different programmes in the district. 

