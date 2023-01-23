Home States Odisha

Burglars hit ex-Olympian’s house, steal Hockey World Cup medal

The miscreants fled with the gold ornaments by breaking open an almirah in his residence.

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:55 AM

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of heightened security for FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup in the capital, unidentified miscreants broke into former India captain Prabodh Turkey’s house and decamped with valuables, including the gold medal he had won in the 2001 edition of the junior world cup.

Prabodh lives in Unit VI, one of the most secure areas where senior government officers as well as political leaders reside. He was captain of the national team in 2007. Apart from the yellow he won for the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Australia in 2001, a bronze medal he secured in the Asian Games in 2010 in China, a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games at New Delhi and other prizes were also stolen by burglars.

Prabodh, the younger brother of former hockey player Ignace Tirkey, was in Rourkela to attend one of the ongoing HWC matches when the incident took place on Friday night. A 55-inch smart TV, gold ornaments including two chains, a ring and other jewellery worth around `1 lakh were stolen from Prabodh’s quarters.
That the thieves managed to carry out the act without even raising an alarm has shocked many and raised serious posers about the quality of policing under the Commissionerate Police system. Interestingly, cops were unable to find CCTV footage of the area.

“I am not concerned about the other stolen valuables. However, will I get my stolen gold and other medals back?” Prabodh wondered while talking with The New Indian Express.

The miscreants fled with the gold ornaments by breaking open an almirah in his residence. “My parents, my brother’s two daughters and I stay in the quarters. My wife stays in Ranchi and my brother is in Koraput. The miscreants broke the lock of my quarters and decamped with the articles late on January 20 night when nobody was present,” he said.

The caretaker of Prabodh’s quarters noticed the broken lock of the main gate on January 21 and informed him about the theft. A complaint in this connection has been lodged with the Capital police station. Sources said the police are facing difficulty as they are unable to find any CCTV footage of the nearby areas. “A case has been registered under sections 380 (theft in the house) and 457 (lurk/trespass house in the night) of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer of Capital police station.

This is not the first time a theft was reported from the residence of a prominent personality in the capital city. Unidentified miscreants had managed to fall and steal a sandalwood tree from the Governor House on November 1 last year. The police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case yet.

