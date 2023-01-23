Married lady kills youth to fend off rape in Odisha, arrested

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada Sadar police on Sunday arrested a married woman on the charge of killing a youth who allegedly tried to rape her. The accused was identified as 36-year-old Kuni Murmu of Gunjusahi village. The deceased is 22-year-old Mangal Murmu of the same village. The incident came to light after Mangal’s decomposed body was found in the morning on Sunday.

IIC Madhusmita Mohanty said during interrogation, the accused woman admitted that she killed Mangal on January 14. According to Kuni, the youth came to her house at night when her family members were out celebrating the Makar Sankranti festival. Mangal forcibly entered the house and attempted to sexually assault Kuni. When the woman resisted, the accused became infuriated. To save herself, Kuni brought a spade and hit him on the head.

After the accused became unconscious, the woman dragged him out to the backyard of her house. She then battered his head with the spade killing him on the spot. Subsequently, Kuni took the youth’s body to a nearby forest and disposed it of there. When Mangal did not return home in the night, his mother Maisi Murmu filed a missing complaint at Baripada Sadar police station. A search was also launched to trace Mangal but to no avail.

On the day, some villagers reached the forest on detecting a foul smell emanating from the area. They found the decomposed body of Mangal. On being informed, police and a scientific team rushed to the forest and seized the body. Maisi was called to the spot and she identified the body to be that of her son Mangal.

The IIC said a case was registered under section 302 of the IPC against Kuni. The body was sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. An investigation is underway to ascertain if any other person was involved in the murder. The accused will be produced in court on Monday.

