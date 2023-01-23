Night bazaar registers business of over Rs 50 lakh in first week in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a business of over Rs 50 lakh in the first week, the night flea market, set up as part of City Festival ‘DoT Fest’ is turning out to be a huge success. Officials said the response to the market has been overwhelming as the footfalls are increasing with each passing day.

“We are witnessing nearly 7,000 footfalls at the market every day and expect it to reach close to 10,000 in the next week,” said an official of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

BDA officials said the overall turnover of the market, which opened on January 15 has already touched Rs 52 lakh and is set to increase further. The market is recording daily business of Rs 8-Rs 9 lahks. Set up by the BDA for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, the night-shopping market, having 120 stalls, is open for visitors between 5 pm and 12 am every day till January 29.

Apart from handloom and handicraft products on sale at 34 stalls of Utkalika, a wide range of items including wooden articles, jewellery, creative/fancy items, scarves/stoles for women and other products are available at the bazaar which is drawing huge crowds, said officials.

They said, if sales of Utkalika are included, the overall turnover exceeds Rs 60 lakh in the last week.

Organisers said stalls including Urbanomad, Punjab Jutti store, Tanveer from Himachal, Traditional Aura-Varanasi and Red Ochre are on the favourite list of visitors in the market.

