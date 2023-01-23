Odisha: Another elephant poached in Similipal, tusks missing!

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The carcass of an elephant with its tusks removed was found in the Talabandha wildlife range of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on Sunday. The carcass was spotted at around 9:30 am by the staff of Asadola beat who were engaged in a transect line survey of post-monsoon phase-IV monitoring.

Sources said the jumbo, aged around 40 years, died of bullet injuries around 20 days back and poachers had its tusks removed. The carcass was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

On being informed, the deputy director of STR (north) division Sai Kiran and the veterinary assistant surgeon of Manada rushed to the spot for verification. In the evening, the field director of STR T Ashok Kumar along with two other veterinarians also reached the spot and an autopsy of the carcass was performed.

It was found that the mouth and bony socket of the carcass were not damaged. The tusks were removed by pulling forcefully. Kiran said, “We have engaged a special team with a dog squad and a joint task force to investigate the elephant’s death and recover the tusks.”

Sources said the incident took place when the Forest department was keeping a close watch on poachers and protection measures in the national park which has been in news for increased poaching.

In December, an in-charge range officer, a forester and a forest guard of Jenabil range under STR south were arrested for destroying evidence by burning the carcasses of an elephant under Gurandi beat.

A protection assistant, Turam Purty, who had alerted the senior officials about the incident consumed poison for allegedly receiving threats from forest personnel. He later succumbed. In-charge range officer Shiva Shankar Samal, forester of Gurandi beat Chadrabhanu Behera and forest guard Binod Das were booked and arrested under Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

