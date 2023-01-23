Odisha: BJP slams Naveen govt, vows to dislodge it

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP came down heavily on the Naveen Patnaik government during its two-day state executive committee meeting here. The party mostly highlighted the failure of the ruling BJD during its 23 years of governance. As many as 11 political resolutions were passed on day two of the meeting which appeared like a chargesheet against the BJD.

The party resolved to continue its fight till the corrupt government in the state is dislodged. The deteriorating law and order situation in the state and rising atrocities against women topped the resolution.

“The annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau presents a disturbing picture of the law and order situation in the state where even women police are not safe. Recognised as a peace-loving state in the country, Odisha has become a grazing ground of criminals. The party condemned the rise in the criminalisation of politics and decided to take a strong posture against the government,” opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi told media persons.

Dubbing the BJD government as inefficient and lethargic, Majhi said democracy in Odisha is in danger as the state administration is in the tight grip of bureaucrats. He said the party will continue to target the state government by asking who is running it. During his recent visit to the state, national BJP president JP Nadda took a swipe at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik saying the common feeling is that state government is always in sleeping mode and the public fails to understand if the chief minister or someone else is running the government.

Stating that unemployment has been acute in the state, Majhi said the last two Make in Odisha conclaves proved futile as only one per cent of the investment intent could be grounded. While youths of the state are going outside to earn a livelihood, the party passed a separate resolution opposing the anti-youth policy of the government, he said.

Expressing concern over rampant irregularities at paddy purchase centres, the BJP said farmers are agitating on the streets demanding fair prices for their paddy. Another resolution stated agricultural activities taken in mission modes like Odisha Potato Mission and Onion Mission turned out to be a fiasco.

