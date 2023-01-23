Two arrested for dacoity in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two persons were on Sunday arrested by Jeypore Sadar police for their alleged involvement in a dacoity case in the area. Police said in October last year, the duo, identified as Ajay Harijan and Damburu Benia, along with five of their accomplices, was hiding near Patraput jungle with the intention of looting passersby.

One Jayapal Banjara of Mimach district in Madhya Pradesh was passing through the jungle road from Govindapali village when the gang intercepted and abducted him to a nearby jungle. They later took away Rs 700 from his possession and allegedly further forced him to transfer Rs 48,800 to them from his bank account.

The victim then filed an FIR in this connection based on which an investigation was launched. The accused were meanwhile remanded in judicial custody. IIC Iswar Tandi said efforts are underway to nab the others involved.

