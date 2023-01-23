Home States Odisha

Two arrested for dacoity in Odisha

The victim then filed an FIR in this connection basing on which  an investigation was launched.

Published: 23rd January 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two persons were on Sunday arrested by Jeypore Sadar police for their alleged involvement in a dacoity case in the area. Police said in October last year, the duo, identified as Ajay Harijan and Damburu Benia, along with five of their accomplices, was hiding near Patraput jungle with the intention of looting passersby.

One Jayapal Banjara of Mimach district in Madhya Pradesh was passing through the jungle road from Govindapali village when the gang intercepted and abducted him to a nearby jungle. They later took away Rs 700 from his possession and allegedly further forced him to transfer Rs 48,800 to them from his bank account.

The victim then filed an FIR in this connection based on which an investigation was launched. The accused were meanwhile remanded in judicial custody. IIC Iswar Tandi said efforts are underway to nab the others involved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp