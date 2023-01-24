Home States Odisha

15 kids in grip of Chickenpox in Odisha's Jeypore

Cases of Chickenpox among children of Garudaguda village under Jeypore block rose to 15 after two more cases were reported in the village on Monday. 

Published: 24th January 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Fever, Hospitalised

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Cases of Chickenpox among children of Garudaguda village under Jeypore block rose to 15 after two more cases were reported in the village on Monday. Sources said parents of the child who was first infected with the disease, decided to treat it in a traditional way. 

It then later spread among 12 other children of the area. On being informed, medical staff of Ravanaguda CHC and Badajeuna PHC reached the village to treat the kids. Door-to-door surveillance was being conducted by the teams during which two more kids were found to be infected. Ravandaguda CHC sources said the affected children are stable and necessary treatments are being provided to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chickenpox Jeypore
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp