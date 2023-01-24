15 kids in grip of Chickenpox in Odisha's Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Cases of Chickenpox among children of Garudaguda village under Jeypore block rose to 15 after two more cases were reported in the village on Monday. Sources said parents of the child who was first infected with the disease, decided to treat it in a traditional way.

It then later spread among 12 other children of the area. On being informed, medical staff of Ravanaguda CHC and Badajeuna PHC reached the village to treat the kids. Door-to-door surveillance was being conducted by the teams during which two more kids were found to be infected. Ravandaguda CHC sources said the affected children are stable and necessary treatments are being provided to them.

