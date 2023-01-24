Dalmia Cement hosts mines environment week celebrations

Home States Odisha

Leading cement major and Dalmia Bharat Limited subsidiary Dalmia Cement hosted the concluding ceremony of the 24th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Week here recently. 

Dalmia Cement carried out the exercise in collaboration with the Indian Bureau of Mines, Bhubaneswar region. Chief controller of mines in Indian Bureau of Mines Pankaj Kulshrestha joined the event as the chief guest while controller of mines YG Kale was the guest of honour. 

“The main purpose of Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation week, celebrated from December 19 to 25, was to involve all mine owners and employees to work collaboratively towards safe mining practices and significantly reduce pollution,” said senior executive director and national manufacturing head of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Ganesh W Jirkuntwar. Eastern Zone Mining Association president Rajib Lochan Mohanty was also present.

